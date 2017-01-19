Log in Sign up for free
LIBYA

Business Networks

Ghilan family gives Khalifa Haftar air support

Two companies owned by a little known Moldovan family are playing the role of air transport squadron for eastern army general Khalifa Haftar, who is currently manoeuvring hard against the national unity government of Fayez Sarraj. According to Maghreb Confidential’s [...]

