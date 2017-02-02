TUNISIA Business Networks N°1234 - 02/02/2017 Record guarantees sought for Aldo Bonaldi’s bioethanol plant Log in to add this article to your bookmarks. Despite the controversy surrounding the project, Italian businessman Aldo Bonaldi, is pursuing his plans to build a huge bio-ethanol plant [...] (232 words) Log in to access This article is free Processing... You have a personal account Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Create your free account Keep me logged in Access this article via these Country Sections: × Get access to this article with any of these subscriptions: × LOG IN × CREATE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT × Processing... Keep me logged in × Processing... Balance: EUR Your e-wallet will be debited 0 EUR CANCEL