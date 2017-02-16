Log in Sign up for free
MOROCCO

Business Networks

Tarik Choho in an ejectable seat at OCP

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

There is tension in the air in the upper floors of OCP headquarters in Casablanca. The phosphates giant is preparing to carry out a major reorganization of its international management team, which has been headed since 2015 by managing director [...]

(617 words) 8.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close