MOROCCO

Business Networks

Tourism in Dakhla is royal family business

Mohammed VI’s cousin, Princess Lalla Noufissa El Yacoubi and her family are looking to establish themselves in the hotel business in the Dakhla area, where there is enormous tourist potential. Their investment is reinforcing the "kitesurf diplomacy" that Morocco has [...]

