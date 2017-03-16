Log in Sign up for free
ALGERIA

Business Networks

New shipping company Al Mar has seasoned crew

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Houari Lachachi, head of new shipping company Al Mar Lines, which plans to become a major player in the Mediterranean [...]

(180 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close