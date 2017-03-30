Log in Sign up for free
MOROCCO

Business Networks

Former wali Filali lights up the city of Rabat

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Former wali of Agadir Rachid Filali, who is currently a member of the Casablanca regional council, is "shining" in Rabat! [...]

(210 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close