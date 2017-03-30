Log in Sign up for free
LIBYA/TUNISIA

Business Networks

Kashadah tries to hang on to the Laico Tunis-Abu Nawas

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

The announcement of the reopening of the five star Laico Tunis (formerly Abu Nawas) hotel, which is one of LAP’s [...]

(211 words)
Log in to access
This article is free
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close