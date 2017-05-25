Log in Sign up for free
ALGERIA

Business Networks

Former FIS lawyer Brahim Taouti tries his hand at business law

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Former FIS (Front Islamique du Salut) lawyer Brahim Taouti has started a new business law venture! The 72-year-old has just [...]

(159 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close