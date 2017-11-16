Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight ALGERIA Maghreb Confidential Issue 1270 dated 16/11/2017

PSA Peugeot Citroen project saved by the Belarbis

This time could perhaps be the right one for PSA Peugeot Citroen's plans to set up an assembly plant in Oran! After three years of intense negotiation, a new agreement to proceed with the project was approved by Algerian foreign [...]

588 words/8.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more