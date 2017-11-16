The Court of Accounts gives Aziz Akhannouch a medal
The now famous report of the Court of Accounts on [...]
165 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Two years after launching the Moroccan edition of the Huffington Post (MC 1127), the Moroccan establishment’s leading consultant and lobbyist, Abdelmalek Alaoui, is looking to expand the news site to the whole of francophone Africa, as well as to develop [...]
Considered to be among Morocco’s "best friends" in France’s Socialist Party, Elisabeth Guigou is doing her utmost to put paid to a diplomatic crisis that has poisoned relations between Paris and Rabat. According to our sources, the former justice minister [...]