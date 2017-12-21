Your account has been succesfully created.
ALGERIA Maghreb Confidential Issue 1275 dated 21/12/2017

Lamine Boustila to build cosmetics plant with Turkey's Hunca

Lamine Boustila, the son of former gendarmerie head Ahmed Boustila, is continuing to build up his business interests. After having [...]

176 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

On our other sites

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more