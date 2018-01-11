Your account has been succesfully created.
MOROCCO Maghreb Confidential Issue 1276 dated 11/01/2018

Alsa and City Bus in pole position for Rabat bus concession

The process of selection of a future operator for the Rabat-Salé bus network, which has already been rich in suspense [...]

190 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more