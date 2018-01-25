Your account has been succesfully created.
TUNISIA Maghreb Confidential Issue 1278 dated 25/01/2018

Systra wins contract for Sfax light metro study

President Emmanuel Macron of France will be able to cite it as an example when he visits Tunis on January [...]

199 words

Mentioned in this article

New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more