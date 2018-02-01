New car assembly regulations target Tahkout and Arbaoui Free
Mahieddine Tahkout and Hassen Arbaoui have been having nightmares following the release of regulations governing the automobile manufacturing and assembly [...]
237 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
The giants of the Algerian billboard market are quaking in their boots! For some months now, they have watched helplessly as their competitor Innomedia has risen irresistibly to prominence. This young company, which is owned and run by Ahmed Karim [...]
Initially announced last September, a government reshuffle that Abdelaziz Bouteflika wished to bring about has finally been torpedoed by the Algerian president himself. He feared that industry and mines minister Abdessalem Bouchouareb would gain too much clout in any new [...]