Sahrawi fishing caught up in Polisario’s legal net
A month after having torpedoed the Morocco-European Union (EU) agricultural agreement, Polisario lawyer Gilles Devers is pursuing his crusade against [...]
Polisario’s favourite French lawyer, Gilles Devers, is assailing the exploitation of Western Sahara’s natural resources under license from Morocco. According to our sources, a court in Tarascon in southern France will hear a suit by a French farming union Confederation Paysanne [...]