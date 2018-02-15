Your account has been succesfully created.
LIBYA Maghreb Confidential Issue 1281 dated 15/02/2018

PwC to mop up the last bills for the "war wounded"

A settlement now looks to be in sight on the difficult question of the unpaid bills for health care received [...]

217 words

Mentioned in this article

New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more