Your account has been succesfully created.
LIBYA Maghreb Confidential Issue 1282 dated 22/02/2018

AEIM takes charge of work on future French embassy

Work is set to start on construction of France's future new embassy in Libya. According to our information, AEIM (Application [...]

189 words/6 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more