Spotlight LIBYA Maghreb Confidential Issue 1284 dated 08/03/2018

Misrata Free Zone declares independence from Tripoli

An international airport, a second sea port, a power station. Misrata Free Zone (MFZ) has grand new plans to turn itself into a major Mediterranean transit platform. But its projects have provoked fury in Tripoli, which fears that the city-state [...]

Mentioned in this article

