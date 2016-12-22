Log in Sign up for free
MOROCCO

Businessmen

Mohamed Filali Chahad invests in property

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Mohamed Filali Chahad, chief executive of Moroccan Iron Steel (MIS) [...]

(70 words) 1.6 EUR
Read this article
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close