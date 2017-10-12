Local companies squeeze out oil catering market giants
These are difficult times for international catering groups like International Catering Services (ICS) and Ligabue Catering! Their Algerian subsidiaries are [...]
Although FLN leader Djamel Ould Abbes is having trouble drawing up his lists for the May 4 parliamentary elections, the presidential party’s business clan is already assured of victory. At least three leading business figures are looking to swell the [...]