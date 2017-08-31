Your account has been succesfully created.
LIBYA Maghreb Confidential Issue 1259 dated 31/08/2017

Muntasser stays on Haftar's tail

The arrest warrant issued on charges of war crimes on August 15 by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Mahmoud [...]

179 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more