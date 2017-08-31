Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight TUNISIA Maghreb Confidential Issue 1259 dated 31/08/2017

Youssef Chahed wants to be free of Essebsi before 2019

Youssef Chahed and Beji Caid Essebsi.
The hand-to-hand fighting between President Beji Caid Essebsi (BCE) and his prime minister, Youssef Chahed, has been restrained until now but is going to become more intense as the government reshuffle, expected after the September 1 Eid al-Adha celebration, approaches. This [...]

633 words/8.20 EUR

