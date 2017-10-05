Al Karama chairman Jaouadi resigns after just six months
State holding company Al Karama, which has been given the task of managing the assets confiscated from the Ben Ali-Trabelsi [...]
609 words/8.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
The protests sweeping across the Tataouine region are not only the result of the widespread unemployment afflicting southern Tunisia. President Beji Caid Essebsi ("BCE") is also paying for his erratic management of the most serious social crisis in the country [...]
The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) refusal to disburse a second instalment of a loan, announced on Feb. 27 by finance minister Lamia Zribi, is just one of the financial bombs threatening Youssef Chahed’s government. According to our sources, Tunisia’s other donors [...]
The appointment of the successor of prime minister Habib Essid, originally planned for just after Eid al-Fitr and then put back to July 25, could well be postponed further. The difficulties being experienced by the political parties in reaching agreement [...]
Seventeen luxury vehicles seized from the entourage of former president Ben Ali will shortly be put up for auction by French auction house Artcurial, according to our sources. But this symbolic sale will not be enough to mask the failures [...]
A priority objective for Beji Caid Essebsi (BCE) and his advisers (MC 1162), the economic and financial crime reconciliation bill provoked a wave of protest during the summer. Despite appearances, however, the president has all the cards he needs to [...]
President Beji Caid Essebsi’s chief-of-staff, Ridha Belhaj, is working to put a halt to legal action against businessmen from Ben Ali’s old clan in the name of national reconciliation, economic revival - and an alliance between the ruling Nidaa Tounes [...]
Beaten by the Nidaa Tounes party in Tunisia’s Oct. 26 general election, the Islamist Ennahda party still has cards to play in the presidential ballot at the end of November. The movement’s secretary-general, Rached Ghannouchi, could even emerge as a [...]
The atmosphere is bleaker than ever at the Carthage Palace, residence of Tunisia’s president. The possibility that Moncef Marzouki could be sacrificed in an agreement between Ennahda and the opposition Nidaa Tounes party (see opposite) has sent some of the [...]