Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight TUNISIA Maghreb Confidential Issue 1264 dated 05/10/2017

"BCE" takes back control of Ben Ali's assets

President of the Republic of Tunisia Beji Caid Essebsi.
President of the Republic of Tunisia Beji Caid Essebsi. ©Simona Granati/Corbis via Getty Images
The departure of Al Karama chairman Mohamed Said Jaouadi, as revealed by Maghreb Confidential (MC 1263), is part of an epic battle for control of the assets confiscated from businessmen in the Ben Ali clan, which are now managed by [...]

609 words/8.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more