TUNISIA Maghreb Confidential Issue 1270 dated 16/11/2017

John Alderdice, lord of counter-terrorism

British House of Lords member John Alderdice, who met Rached Ghannouchi in Tunis on November 12, is a real entrepreneur [...]

