Expertise France and GIZ to help modernise chambers of commerce
French international cooperation agency Expertise France and its German counterpart [...]
640 words/8.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Even before presenting his "road map" to the United Nations on September 20, UN special Libya envoy Ghassan Salame was confronted with competing initiatives from Tunisia, Egypt and even Congo-Brazzaville. In Tunis, Ennahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi is trying to [...]
As anticipated by Maghreb Confidential (MC 1246), the negotiations between Khalifa Haftar and Fayez Sarraj have quickly run into difficulty over the sensitive problem of militia disarmament. The encirclement of the foreign ministry and seat of government in Tripoli by armed [...]
The already complex Libyan politico-military crisis risks becoming totally insoluble after the splits which appeared between the different Misrati factions on March 17. After having long presented a united front, the city state’s militia groups are at each other’s throats [...]