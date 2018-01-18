Jean-Francois Mirailles reopens for business
Jean-Francois Mirailles, head of the economic service at the French [...]
New fronts are opening up between eastern general Khalifa Haftar and the forces supporting Fayez Sarraj’s government of national unity. Sarraj is also under threat from dissensions among the militia groups backing him in Tripoli. In the city of Sebha in [...]
United Nations special envoy Martin Kobler is making a major effort to woo Khalifa Haftar, head of the eastern government’s "regular" army, into supporting the plan for the formation of a national unity government signed in Skhirat (Morocco) on December [...]