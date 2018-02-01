Aziz Akhannouch wants the RNI to have a luxury HQ
Now that it is an established government force, the RNI [...]
201 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
With 90 arrests recorded to date, the escalation of repressive action against the Al Hoceima protest movement has triggered sharp tensions between Mohammed VI’s security chiefs… even if the ongoing demonstrations are enabling the royal palace to settle a few [...]
Mohammed VI's cherished "advanced regionalization" policy has created a new honeypot for the leading Moroccan and international consulting companies. Having made themselves indispensable in the country's key ministries, they are now targeting its 12 regions, which need to draw up [...]