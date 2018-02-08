Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight MOROCCO Maghreb Confidential Issue 1280 dated 08/02/2018

Rabat drafts in ESL to revamp its Brussels lobbying

After having reorganized its lobbying team in Washington (MC 1278), Morocco has now turned to Brussels as it waits for the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to pronounce on February 27 on the validity of the Morocco-EU [...]

