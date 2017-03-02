Riadh Dridi wins promotion at foreign ministry

PSA Peugeot to pick Casablanca as African headquarters
France’s PSA Peugeot Citroen group is poised to choose Casablanca as its regional headquarters for Africa and the Middle East, [...]
Dominique Strauss-Kahn wants to be Macky Sall's advisor
Always on the look-out for African contracts, the former head of the IMF took up position in early February on Plan Senegal emergent. [...]
New prime minister turns up heat on Mukena to sell blocks
The staff of Congo-K’s new prime minister, Samy Badibanga, who took office last November, ordered government departments in January to [...]
Dialogue of the deaf between EPRDF and the opposition
Planned negotiations between the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) and opposition parties have faltered even before getting off [...]
Timothy Razzall and his Icelandic allies in drive on continent
Timothy Razzall, a member of Britain’s House of Lords and a stalwart of the Liberal Democrats party, is beavering away [...]