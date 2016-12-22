Log in Sign up for free
TUNISIA

Ruling Circles

Counter-terrorism boss Rajhi takes charge of the police

The appointment of Ramzi Rajhi to replace the exhausted Abderrahmen Belhaj Ali (read below) as head of the DGSN national security directorate on December 16 is only the latest stage in Rajhi’s lightning rise through the ranks at the Ministry [...]

