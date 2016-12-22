Counter-terrorism boss Rajhi takes charge of the police

Ramzi Rajhi

Abderrahmen Belhaj Ali

DGSN

Beji Caid Essebsi

Youssef Chahed

National Commission for the Fight against Terrorism

DGSS

Hedi Majdoub

Zine El Abidine Ben Ali

UNECT

Mohamed Ali Ganzoui

Rafik Chelly

ENSP

Ben Ali

Anti-Terrorist Brigade

Why Abderrahmen Belhaj Ali had to be got rid of

Hafedh Caid Essebsi

Nidaa Tounes

Abdelaziz Bouteflika

Rached Ghannouchi