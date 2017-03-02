Log in Sign up for free
TUNISIA

Ruling Circles

Chahed’s government on brink of financial abyss

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) refusal to disburse a second instalment of a loan, announced on Feb. 27 by finance minister Lamia Zribi, is just one of the financial bombs threatening Youssef Chahed’s government. According to our sources, Tunisia’s other [...]

