TUNISIA

Ruling Circles

"BCE" struggles to get a grip on Tataouine revolt

The protests sweeping across the Tataouine region are not only the result of the widespread unemployment afflicting southern Tunisia. President Beji Caid Essebsi ("BCE") is also paying for his erratic management of the most serious social crisis in the country [...]

