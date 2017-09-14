Chahed restrained by his own government
Youssef Chahed is not yet ready to fly with his own wings! The September 6 government reshuffle bears witness to [...]
143 words/1.60 EUR
Mentioned in this article
The hand-to-hand fighting between President Beji Caid Essebsi (BCE) and his prime minister, Youssef Chahed, has been restrained until now but is going to become more intense as the government reshuffle, expected after the September 1 Eid al-Adha celebration, approaches. This [...]
The protests sweeping across the Tataouine region are not only the result of the widespread unemployment afflicting southern Tunisia. President Beji Caid Essebsi ("BCE") is also paying for his erratic management of the most serious social crisis in the country [...]