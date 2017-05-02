Log in Sign up for free
KENYA

Electricity

Influential Cypriot family plugs into electricity

Texte
Texte
EP Global Energy, owned by powerful Cypriot family Paraskevaides, submitted two electricity supply licence applications with the Energy Regulatory Commission [...]

Africa Intelligence
