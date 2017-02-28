Log in Sign up for free
NIGERIA

Funding

Exxon & Shell targeting NNPC’s accounts in U.S

Demanding $2.5 billion from NNPC before a court in New York, Exxon and Shell want to know if the Nigerian firm has that sum in the U.S.

