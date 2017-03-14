Log in Sign up for free
NIGERIA

Funding

India’s ONGC knocks Korea’s KNOC off its blocks

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

After having battled strenuously since 2009 to recover OPLs 321 and 323, KNOC has had its case rejected by the Nigerian courts.

(168 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close