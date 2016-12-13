Log in Sign up for free
MOZAMBIQUE

Gas

Frelimo cronies jostle for Rovuma's gas

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Several companies pre-qualified for projects that involve natural gas have strong ties to the ruling Frelimo party.

(352 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close