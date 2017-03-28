Log in Sign up for free
MOZAMBIQUE

Gas

What’s keeping CNPC from validating Coral?

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

CNPC, the last company still to make a formal decision on the development of the gas deposit, is forced to pay heed to several Chinese commissions.

(315 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close