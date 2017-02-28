Log in Sign up for free
GABON

Oil

The bidding opens for Mitsubishi's blocks

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Mitsubishi closed down its office in Gabon several years ago. Now the Japanese group wants to sell its two oil assets as well.

(258 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close