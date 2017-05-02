Log in Sign up for free
NIGERIA

Oil

Kachikwu banking its very survival on marginal fields

With output at half-mast and majors clipping their investments, the future call for tenders on marginal fields is the Nigerian oil state minister’s last chance to save his post.

