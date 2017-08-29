Your account has been succesfully created.
CAMEROON GABON NIGERIA Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 799 dated 29/08/2017

Sinopec chastises Geneva over Addax case

Beijing has made its decision. It is going to close Addax's Genevan, but also UK and US, offices. The move was in no small part precipitated by the Swiss court case, marking an end to Geneva's role as a global oil nucleus.

446 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more