Diepriye Tiriah, Ijaw militant at head of NNPC's geophysics affiliate
Appointed during a great reshuffle of senior management with the NNPC's various units, Diepriye Tiriah has become the new head [...]
President Muhammadu Buhari’s first oil industry appointments in August targeted the management of NNPC and they ought to delight oil companies which had been waiting impatiently for changes at the top. The new executives, picked with their regional origins carefully [...]