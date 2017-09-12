Your account has been succesfully created.
NIGERIA GABON Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 800 dated 12/09/2017

Guus Klusener, still carries sway at Addax from behind the scenes

According to our sources, the former legal director and member of the board at Addax Petroleum, Guus Klusener, being paid [...]

147 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more