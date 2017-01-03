Log in Sign up for free
GABON

Who's Who

Why Jean Felix Obamba was pushed aside at Gabon Oil Co

Chairman of the Gabon Oil Co (GOC) since 2015, Jean Felix Obamba lost his job because, in essence, he wore [...]

