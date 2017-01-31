Log in Sign up for free
MAURITANIA

Who's Who

Tekrour, the president’s oil man, waves goodbye to ministry

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Nearly 15 years after he took up work as a trainee at the oil ministry, Ahmed Salem Ould Tekrour, now [...]

(362 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close