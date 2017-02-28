Log in Sign up for free
SOUTH SUDAN

Who's Who

Indimi, boss of Oriental Energy, to move on Total’s block B

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

After diversifying into solar energy in Plateau state in Nigeria (AEI 787), the well-connected Nigerian businessman Muhammadu Indimi, founder and [...]

(172 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close