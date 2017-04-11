Log in Sign up for free
GHANA

Who's Who

Nana Akufo Addo's geopolitical oil dream team

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

When forming his 110-strong cabinet Ghana’s new president Nana Akufo-Addo has provided minister of energy and oil Boakye Agyarko (AEI [...]

(343 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close