Log in Sign up for free
GUINEA

Exploration & Production

Stampede on bauxite to fuel Chinese refiners

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Rocketing Chinese demand for bauxite is transforming Guinea, home to vast reserves of the ore, into an Eldorado. New foreign players are trying to muscle in alongside giants Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinee (CBG) and Societe Miniere de Boke (SMB), [...]

(540 words) 8.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close