Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-K/GUINEA

Funding

Necotrans sheds ports but holds on to mines

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

French group Necotrans’ asset shedding may be restricted to its port activities and exclude mining services firm NB Mining, purchased by the group in 2015.

(155 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close