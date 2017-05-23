Log in Sign up for free
MOZAMBIQUE

Funding

Nitty gritty on insider trading over Battery Minerals

Penalised for insider trading by the Australian market authority in 2016, Ryan Batros is reported to have traded Battery Minerals stock on behalf of his family.

